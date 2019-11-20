How Filipinos celebrated SB19’s spot on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Filipinos are keen on making Pinoy pop group SoundBreak19 or SB19 stay on Philippine Twitter’s top trending list following the announcement that they entered US Billboard’s Next Big Sound Chart.

The fans of the five-member group whose dance practice video went viral before took it to the microblogging platform to share their congratulatory messages, tagging their posts with “#SB19onBillboardNBS.”

SB19, according to an online music portal, is the first Pinoy group to land on the particular Billboard chart that lists musical acts for their fast-rising popularity.

The group landed on the sixth spot, topping other artists such as former K-pop group Girls Generation member Tiffany Young.

A’TINs! No words can describe how thankful we are for this great news. Thank you so much for supporting our dreams and believing in us. Everything seems possible with you. We promise to work harder! #SB19onBillboardNBS pic.twitter.com/eNlhqeBURB — SB19 Official (@SB19Official) November 20, 2019

SB19’s fans were quick to dominate Twitter through the hashtag “SB19onBillboardNBS” and make the group land on the trending list, which enumerates tweets generating the most number of engagements.

POWER TWEETING AND A’TINS ARE ALL GONE MAD TO KEEP THE #1 SPOT. luv y’all!!! #SB19onBillboardNBS @SB19Official @billboardcharts — vesterberry🍓| buang (@kentellvester) November 20, 2019

We are already trending at number 1 nationwide! Keep the tweets coming, A’TINs!#SB19onBillboardNBS pic.twitter.com/fMFm7bSRq9 — SB19 – MATALONGI PH 🍆 (@MatalongiPH) November 20, 2019

As of this writing, the certain hashtag is on the second spot of the trending list in Philippine Twitter.

It became number one shortly before the start of the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball finals match between Ateneo de Manila University and the University of Santo Tomas.

SB19 is a Pinoy pop group handled by South Korean entertainment company ShowBT Philippines.

It is composed of Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin who all underwent an intensive three-year training before they debuted last year with the song “Tilaluha.”

Despite having a K-pop-like vibe, the group performs songs in Filipino.

Last September, SB19 gained recognition for their viral dance practice video of the song “Go Up” that paved the way for increased television appearances and social media mentions.

The group has since captured Filipinos’ attention, particularly local fans of K-pop.

To commemorate SB19’s milestone in landing a spot at Billboard’s Next Big Sound, a Twitter user retweeted the viral video that “started it all.”

The tweet that started it all! Now i wanna meet the person behind this account and just hug her and thank her from the bottom of my heart. This tweet introduced me to SB19. @SB19Official #SB19onBillboardNBS https://t.co/9Ht5x5cBqj — SB19 FoxBoy 🐺💙 (@SB19FoxBoy) November 20, 2019

Social media users previously shared that SB19 should be given more exposure by local networks following their viral video.