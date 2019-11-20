How Filipinos celebrated SB19’s spot on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart

By
Jeline Malasig
-
November 20, 2019 - 7:27 PM
145
SB19 members
SB19 members Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin. (Photo from SB19's official Facebook page)
Filipinos are keen on making Pinoy pop group SoundBreak19 or SB19 stay on Philippine Twitter’s top trending list following the announcement that they entered US Billboard’s Next Big Sound Chart.

The fans of the five-member group whose dance practice video went viral before took it to the microblogging platform to share their congratulatory messages, tagging their posts with “#SB19onBillboardNBS.”

SB19, according to an online music portal, is the first Pinoy group to land on the particular Billboard chart that lists musical acts for their fast-rising popularity.

The group landed on the sixth spot, topping other artists such as former K-pop group Girls Generation member Tiffany Young.

SB19’s fans were quick to dominate Twitter through the hashtag “SB19onBillboardNBS” and make the group land on the trending list, which enumerates tweets generating the most number of engagements.

As of this writing, the certain hashtag is on the second spot of the trending list in Philippine Twitter.

Twitter PH trends
Screengrab of Twitter Philippines’ trending list as of 5:45PM on November 20, 2019.

It became number one shortly before the start of the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball finals match between Ateneo de Manila University and the University of Santo Tomas.

SB19 is a Pinoy pop group handled by South Korean entertainment company ShowBT Philippines.

It is composed of Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin who all underwent an intensive three-year training before they debuted last year with the song “Tilaluha.”

Despite having a K-pop-like vibe, the group performs songs in Filipino.

Last September, SB19 gained recognition for their viral dance practice video of the song “Go Up” that paved the way for increased television appearances and social media mentions.

The group has since captured Filipinos’ attention, particularly local fans of K-pop.

To commemorate SB19’s milestone in landing a spot at Billboard’s Next Big Sound, a Twitter user retweeted the viral video that “started it all.”

Social media users previously shared that SB19 should be given more exposure by local networks following their viral video.

