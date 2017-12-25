DOTr: BURI, joint venture members disqualified from any govt projects

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) declared on Monday that certain shareholders of the terminated MRT-3 maintenance service provider, Busan Universal Rail, Inc. (BURI), for those for three other railway projects are not eligible to bid for any government project.

The DOTr declaration was in response to various news items published today, 25 December 2017, regarding the matter, as a consequence of the termination of BURI’s contract for the maintenance of MRT-3 due to poor performance and breach of contractual obligations, which took effect on November 6, 2017.

Under the Uniform Guidelines for Blacklisting of Contractors, after termination of a contract due to the fault of the contractor, the erring contractor shall be barred from participating in the bidding of all government projects.

As noted in various news reports, Busan and Edison recently submitted bids for railway projects: DOTr’s Systematic Rail Replacement Project for MRT-3, LRTA’s Maintenance Contract for LRT-2, and LRTA’s Restoration of Four Train Sets Project also for LRT-2.

Busan and Edison’s submission of a bid for a project does not mean that they are qualified, DOTr said.

The news drew sharp reactions.

All three projects are currently in the Post-Qualification stage, and Busan and Edison’s disqualification from all government projects, pursuant to the Uniform Guidelines for Blacklisting of Contractors, renders them ineligible to participate in the three projects.