‘Game of Thrones’ characters in new set of British stamps

LONDON | Millennials have a new compelling reason to try out snail mail — at least in the United Kingdom.

Characters from HBO’s award-winning fantasy series, “Game of Thrones,” are to feature on a new set of stamps, Britain’s Royal Mail announced Wednesday.

The collection of 15 stamps will feature British contributions to the cast of the U.S. show, which is based on the books by George R R Martin.

Most of the filming for the series takes place in Northern Ireland.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow are among 10 characters featured in the set which goes on sale at post offices on January 23. The three are played by British actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington.

The stamps also feature fellow British actors Lena Headey (who stars as Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister).

Also getting their own stamps are the Night King and White Walkers; Giants; Direwolves and Dragons, as well as a stamp of the contested Iron Throne.

The “Game of Thrones” production involves a very significant British contribution. Principal filming of the series is at Titanic Studios in Belfast, at the Linen Hill Film Studio in Banbridge and on location elsewhere in Northern Ireland, with additional filming in Scotland and European locations including Malta, Croatia, Iceland and Spain.

A spokeswoman for the Post Office said: “In addition to the stamps there is an extensive range of products – exclusive souvenirs, limited edition and gifts – not available on the high-street. Products include framed stamps, prints and the Prestige Stamp Book provides behind the scenes access to the Game of Thrones world — from costume designs to filming locations and early set designs.”