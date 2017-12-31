Gloc-9 tops off 2017 with 20th anniversary celebration and new album

Gloc-9, or Aristotle Pollisco in real life, first made waves in the Pinoy underground hip-hop music scene as part of gangsta rap pioneer Death Threat.

His fast-flowing rap style and propensity for socially relevant themes such as poverty, prostitution, corruption, OFWs and LGBT rights, have caught the attention and admiration of both fans record label execs, making him one of the most successful and respected Filipino hip-hop artists to date.

Before you know it, it’s been two decades since Gloc-9 broke into the music scene.

Apart from Death Threat, Gloc-9 has worked with some of the local music industry’s most sought-after and respected artists. Among these are Parokya ni Edgar, Noel Cabangon, Champ Lui Pio, KZ Tandingan, Rico Blanco, and the late Francis Magalona, who once described Gloc-9 as “a blacksmith of words and letters, and a true Filipino poet.”

Gloc-9’s undeniable talent has enabled him to design a lucrative career for himself. His self-titled debut album was released in 2003. He would release an album every two years — “Ako Si…” in 2005; “Diploma” in 2007; “Matrikula” in 2009; and “Talumpati” in 2011.

In 2012, he unleashed “MKNM: Mga Kuwento ng Makata,” an album that contains a handful of collaborations with artists such as Ebe Dancel, Bamboo Mañalac, and Billy Crawford. The album included the controversial hit single “Sirena” as well as “Hari ng Tondo” which was used in the soundtrack of the film “Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story.”

A year after his 2016 album “Sukli” was released, Gloc-9 has surprised fans with a new EP.

Part of Gloc-9’s celebration of his 20th anniversary in the music industry was the release of “Rotonda,” his ninth studio album. It contains the carrier single “Ice Tubig” and the title track in which he collaborated with Pinoy folk music icon Joey Ayala.

Gloc-9 is at the point in his career where he has nothing more to prove — except maybe his longevity. He reflects on his 20 years in the industry, saying, “Kung titignan ko yung 20 years, parang siguro ang biggest lesson ay ang magpatuloy lang do’n sa gusto mong gawing mga kanta. Kasi siyempre maraming kailangan i-consider minsan, pero kung ganoon kasi, baka hindi ka na makasulat.”

Nevertheless, he couldn’t be happier with “Rotonda.”

“Sobrang natuwa ako sa bawat kanta, kasi dumating asa ‘kin paisa-isa, and parang nabuo ko yung lima. Sakto siya dun sa gusto kong i-discuss na mga bagay na hindi ko pa napag-usapan sa ibang album,” he said.