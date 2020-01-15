Brits can watch ‘Quezon’s Game’ about the Philippines’ rescue of Jews in World War II

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Europeans will have the chance to watch “Quezon’s Game,” a critically-acclaimed movie produced by ABS-CBN Films Star Cinema with iWant and Kinetek, starting January 31 in select cinemas.

The period piece tells the story of how Commonwealth-era President Manuel L. Quezon, future American President Dwight Eisenhower, and several notable figures rescued Jewish refugees from the ghettos of Germany and Austria during World War II.

It retells the trials of the event as well as Quezon’s battle with a relapse of tuberculosis, a disease that jeopardizes the lungs.

Raymond Bagatsing will play as the president, Rachel Alejandro as Aurora Quezon and David Blanco as Dwight Eisenhower.

It is directed by Matthew Rosen, written by Janice Perez and Dean Rosen and executively produced by Carlo Katigbak, Olivia Lamasan, Linggit Tan-Marasigan and Lorena Rosen.

“Quezon’s Game” will premiere at Troxy, London on January 28, 7 p.m. with a live orchestra performance of Shulem Lemmer and “Ang Larawan’s” Rachel Alejandro.

Film director Matthew Rosen and Raymond Bagatsing will also be in attendance.

It will have theatrical runs in different parts of the United Kingdom and Oslo, Norway starting January 31.

Accolades

“Quezon’s Game” has received positive reviews as well as several international recognitions from different film festivals ever since it was released to the public.

Esquire Philippines called it a “very compelling and deeply moving film largely because of the genius of its storytelling.”

Philippine Tatler also observed that “the storytelling of the film was an incredible merging of historical facts and creative interpretation for dramatic purposes yet it didn’t appear inaccurate or merely a hodgepodge of various elements of a certain period in history.”

The movie earned “Awards of Excellence” at the 2019 IndieFEST Film Awards under the Lead Actor, Direction, Asian Film, Cinematography and Original Score category.

It also bagged the “Gold Remi Awards” at the 2019 WorldFest-Houston International Film + Video Festival for the Best Foreign Feature, Best Director, Best Producer and Best Art Direction.

“Quezon’s Game” also earned the “Best in Show Grand Champion” recognition at the 2019 Cinema World Fest Annual Gala.

Apart from that, it also received an “Excellence Special Mention” at the 2019 Accolade Global Film Competition and became a finalist at Israel’s 2019 Near Nazareth Festival.

The movie was an official selection at the 2019 Maryland International Film Festival and the 2019 Ramsgate International Film + TV Festival as well.

Tickets for the “Quezon’s Game Film in Concert & Premiere” can be purchased online through www.troxy.co.uk or through Hannah Jatulan at marygrace_jatulan@abs-cbn.com.