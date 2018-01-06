John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen Adarna to have a beach wedding soon?

Entertainment columnist and talk show Lolit Solis claimed on her radio show and tabloid column that preparations were under way for a planned beach wedding of actors John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna that will take place either on the last week of this month or early in February.

Citing a source from Ellen’s home province of Cebu, Solis revealed very specific details about the surprise nuptials including the identity of sponsors like Dr. Cuanang (presumably the renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Joven Cuanang) of St. Luke’s Medical Center, and former politician and diplomat Alberto “Bert” Romulo.

Solis added that a caterer and a florist had already been contracted for the event. John Lloyd, she added, gifted Ellen, an engagement ring reportedly worth almost P3 million.

The couple met and grew close as cast members of the ABS-CBN sitcom “Home Sweetie Home.” Ellen is reportedly five months pregnant.

Until recently, neither John Lloyd, 34, nor Ellen, 29, had admitted their relationship although they had been widely rumored to be a couple for months.

That was until Friday, January 5, when Ellen posted a photo of a family gathering in Cebu. The photo which Ellen captioned “Fambam” also included John Lloyd who, according to Solis, spent Christmas and the New Year as a guest of Ellen’s family.

In the comments section of the same photo, Ellen was quoted as having replied in Cebuano to a follower, “Di ba??? Hahaha! Kinsay nag too na ma kami diay lol!” (“See? Hahaha! Who would have thought that we’re going to be a couple?”).

Last December 28, Ellen also posted a photo of her being kissed by John Lloyd that was supposedly taken in Zermatt, Switzerland.

Ellen and John Lloyd, for that matter, have yet to admit her rumored pregnancy.

Meanwhile, John Lloyd’s former girlfriend, celebrity stylist Liz Uy, is rumored to have recently given birth. This supposedly was the reason why she was unable to attend the recent wedding of bosom buddy Anne Curtis in New Zealand.

The father is reportedly Raymond Racaza, chief operating officer of Xurpas, a technology solutions company specializing in gaming apps.