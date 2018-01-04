Maine Mendoza, Vice Ganda lead most influential Twitter PH personalities in 2017

Entertainment reigned supreme on Twitter in the Philippines 2017 with Maine Mendoza being the most tweeted account and Vice Ganda the most followed Twitter page.

This was the gist of the year-end report by Twitter hashtagged #ThisHappened. The popular social media network declared 2017 as “the year of entertainment in the Philippines’ Twitter timeline.”

“From award shows’ voting process, teleseryes, movies, to love teams, Filipinos share their admiration and support for their idols through Twitter. It became an avenue for individuals to speak their minds, be heard, and inspire change within the community and beyond,” the site reported.

“As a LIVE platform, Twitter allows the world to see the big moments through the eyes of a local which allows them to be part of the conversation.”

Individually, Maine Mendoza topped the list of most tweeted Filipino accounts, followed by her onscreen love team partner Alden Richards and the Twitter page of their own AlDub Nation followers.

“Pinoy Big Brother” teen alumna Kisses Delavin and a teen quote account simply called Relationship rounded up the Top 5.

“2017 may be Maine Mendoza’s banner year, as she placed 5th in the most Tweeted celebrity around the globe, cementing her status as one of the hottest celebrities on Twitter,” the report further noted in its report.

With over 10.3 million followers, Vice Ganda now has the most followed Filipino Twitter account with former leader Anne Curtis right behind him with 10.2 million. Rounding up the Top 5 are Angel Locsin, Kathryn Bernardo, and Yeng Constantino.

Five entertainment events led the most tweeted moments in the Philippines in 2017 starting with the Push Awards of ABS-CBN’s entertainment site. This is followed by Kids Choice Awards of Nickelodeon, the Miss Univere beauty pageant, the pilot episode of the AlDub teleserye “Destined to Be Yours” and the Manila concert of popular Korean boy band BTS.

Finally, #KCAPinoyStar — referring to the poll that led to the awarding of actress Nadine Lustre as Nickelodeon’s Favorite Pinoy Star of 2017 — was the country’s most tweeted hashtag of the year. This was followed by the hashtags #Nadine Lustre, #MissUniverse, #PushAwardsMaywards and #PushAwardsKathniels.