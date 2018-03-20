Maynilad: sustained pipe-laying has expanded water line by 68%

MANILA – West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) installed 38 kilometers of new water pipes in 2017, expanding its water distribution line to 7,675 kilometers— or 68% longer than the length of the distribution network in 2007 when Maynilad was re-privatized.

Maynilad reported that its pipe-laying projects have allowed more people to receive potable water supply, as the company increased its customer base last year by 4% to 1,358,758 accounts.

“We will continue to expand our pipe network so that more people can have access to surface water, including those in the south which still rely on groundwater for their daily supply needs,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

Of Maynilad’s P9-billion capital expenditure budget for this year, about P1.1 billion has been allocated for its expansion into still-unserved or under-served areas. This involves the laying of primary, secondary and tertiary lines in Caloocan, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Manila, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Bacoor, Imus, and Kawit in Cavite.

The Maynilad water distribution system is the longest ISO-certified facility of its kind in the Philippines. It stretches from North Caloocan to Cavite Province and delivers over 2,550 million liters of potable water every day to the company’s over 9 million customers.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the agent and contractor of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.