Maranao leader seeks to take minority groups’ concerns to Senate

Maranao leader Samira Gutoc-Tomawis will propose a law for the protection of women, specifically those from the indigenous groups, should she win the Senate seat in the mid-term polls next year.

Gutoc-Tomawis, a former member of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission, filed her certificate of candidacy on the first day of the weeklong filing period, October 11, at the Comelec main office in Intramuros in Manila.

She quit from the BTC following President Rodrigo Duterte’s rape jokes and declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

If she becomes senator, she said she would push for legislation that will protect women and members of the indigenous groups.

“Tayo ay isang babaeng naninidigan. So ang aking legislation ay protecting women protecting minorities, iyong mga indigenous peoples,” Gutoc-Tomawis said in an interview.

She specified the fast-track of the rehabilitation of Marawi in Mindanao, which gathered criticisms over uncertain and sketchy plans of the project.

She also advocates for anti-discrimination and protection of the ecosystem.

For the Marawi resident, this is the right time to run under the Liberal Party opposition.

“We oppose killings, extra-judicial killings. I oppose Mindanao violence. I oppose martial law abuses. It is the best time para sa isang babae sa opposition para manindigan,” she said.

From supporter to opposition

In February 2017, Gutoc-Tomawis was among the 21 members chosen of the new BTC that will draft the Bangsamoro Basic Law.

When war broke out in her hometown, Marawi City, on May 23, the president was quick to declare martial law in the whole Mindanao. She criticized for being in effect until now.

In a pep talk with soldiers that same month, Duterte made a remark that he will take responsibility for soldiers who raped three people in Mindanao.

Days later, Gutoc-Tomawis offered her resignation to the committee due to “personal reasons,” but some reports say that the rape joke against Mindanao residents prompted her to quit.

The Bangsamoro Basic Law was eventually signed into law on May 30, 2018.

Soon after, she became vocal to the public on her stand against human rights abuses and other controversies policies of the administration.

Gutoc-Tomawis’ name appeared in the lineup of the LP senatorial candidates released in September.

Protection for IPs and other minorities

Months after she resigned from the BTC, she became the spokesperson of the Ranao Rescue Team, group in-charge of rescuing civilians from the five-long Marawi siege.

In July, Gutoc-Tomawis shared accounts of human rights violations in Mindanao at a Congress session, adding some taboo acts for Muslims that soldiers forced them into committing.

These abuses include the alleged psychological interrogation on a 20-year-old with a developmental disorder.

One Muslim woman became psychologically troubled and took off of clothes in a crowded evacuation center. It was considered unethical specially in front of men whom she’s not related to.

She also added that her people were not able to bury the dead for days when it is a practice in Islam that burial should be within 24 hours.

“I am from Marawi City, your honors, please ask us what do we feel? Please ask us how do we stand up and arise?” the civic leader said.

The five-month long Marawi siege between government forces and the terrorist Maute group displaced up to 78,466 families or 359,680 persons.

Rights group Karapatan recorded at least 49 victims of extrajudicial killings in Mindanao in a report it submitted for review to the United Nations.

There were at least 22 cases of torture, 116 victims of attempted EJK, 89 illegal detainees and 336,124 victims of gunfire and bomb attacks.

Martial law in Mindanao is supposed to be lifted on December 31 this year.