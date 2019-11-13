Recurring Divisoria garbage signals need for proper waste disposal system

FROM AROUND THE WEB

The pileup of garbage in Divisoria that Manila Mayor Isko Moreno found during a surprise inspection of the commercial district showed the need to develop proper waste management solutions in the city.

The littered surroundings were seen after street vendors were permitted to return and peddle along the sidewalks of some streets of Binondo, which included Ylaya Street.

NAKAKADISMAYA: Matapos bigyan ng pagkakataong mamuhay ang ilang mga vendor sa Divisoria, tambak-tambak na basura naman ang isinukli nito sa taumbayan. Puno ng inis si Manila City Mayor @IskoMoreno nang madatnan niya ang malubhang sitwasyon ngayong umaga.#AlertoManileno pic.twitter.com/qKxlOa8V0g — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) November 10, 2019

The vendors were previously asked to vacate the area during the massive cleanup operations of Manila’s busiest districts last July.

Moreno confronted the vendors and ordered them to vacate the areas supposedly catering to flee-flowing traffic.

“Hindi ba kayo nahihiya dyan o talagang baboy din kayo sa bahay? Kailangan ko pa kayo sorpresahin? Pinaghahanapbuhay ko na nga kayo eh,” the actor-turned-politician said.

“Twenty-four hours wala na ang Ylaya. ‘Di ba pinapayagan natin sila sa gabi para makapagtinda sila? Kung ganyan lang din naman ang iiwan sa’tin araw-araw, tigil na silang lahat,” he added.

Inis si Yorme! Ylaya Binondo, madumi 5:30am, Lunes! Posted by Isko Moreno Domagoso on Sunday, November 10, 2019

Filipinos cited the lack of discipline regardless of political color as the main reason for poor habits of waste disposal.

Others said that Moreno shouldn’t have allowed them to peddle on the streets again in the first place.

For some Twitter users, it’s about time for the city mayor to focus on developing effective waste management policies for everyone.

“We already know that vendors only know and still follow the old divisoria ways, but what if we work with them, not against them?” Twitter user @imnotallarey said.

Here's a thought: what if the government could place proper waste management policies and instructions to avoid clutter like this? We already know that vendors only know and still follow the old divisoria ways, but what if we work with them, not against them? https://t.co/wW8EjTL2vm — Christ ۞ (@imnotallarey) November 11, 2019

Street vendors will be organized, Moreno said in July after he asked them to transfer from the major roads of Recto Avenue and Juan Luna Street to the sidewalks of smaller streets such as Ylaya, Zamora, Carmen Plans and Sto. Cristo.

He said this in reaction to concerns about what would happen to the informal vendors who were deprived of conducting their means of livelihood.

When Moreno gave the vendors permission to return to the sidewalks again earlier this month, it was on the condition that they allow people and vehicles to pass through and keep their goods within the allotted space.

Recto Avenue, Juan Luna Street and other thoroughfares were still off-limits.

Moreover, no special permits will also be given during the Christmas season.

Moreno said in an interview that he sought to keep the roads clean and clear during this bustling period.

“Basta pipilitin po natin manatiling ganyan pa rin ang kalye ng Recto, Soler, at Juan Luna at ‘yung iba pang lugar na pinanatili nating naibalik sa taongbayan,” he said to GMA News’ “Unang Balita.”

Plans for waste management

Cleaning up the city of Manila was one of Moreno’s main campaign promises.

In his first month on the job, Moreno cleared the busiest streets, roads and sites within Manila City’s jurisdiction.

Aside from areas in Divisoria, the Lagusnilad underpass, Carriedo Street, the Plaza Miranda and the Andres Bonifacio shrine were cleared from illegal vendors and other obstructions.

Moreno did not mention specific plans for a long-term waste management policy during this time.

His other main project was to provider greener spaces for his constituents and part of this is the expansion of the Arroceros Park, considered the last lung of the city.

It was only last October when the local government partnered with the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission and other private companies to launch an incentivized plastic waste collection program called “Kolek, Kilo, Kita para Walastik na Maynila.”

This was part of the country’s way to address the growing waste problem.