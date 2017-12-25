Pulong Duterte on leave until resignation is accepted: Mayor Sara

DAVAO CITY – Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte will remain on leave until President Rodrigo Duterte approves his resignation, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said in reaction to her brother’s resignation.

The mayor, who was present during the City Council special session Monday, admitted the family, including President Duterte, is aware of the vice mayor’s decision to resign.

Duterte-Carpio said it was discussed the past weeks but it’s up to him “whatever makes him happy for his personal life.”

“Kung unsa iyang rason nakasabot (Whatever reason I understand) where he is coming from,” she added.The mayor said she is with her brother to support him.

“There are things beyond my control. It is not my life. I can only be here for my brother to support him,” she added.

The mayor said she understands the vice mayor in emphasizing “delicadeza and honor”.

Her office, Duterte-Carpio said, will take in the staff of the vice mayor.

She said VM Paolo announced his resignation during the special session on Christmas Day because it is his only chance to thank the councilors, the employees of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, and the people of Davao City.

Asked about the President’s reaction, Duterte-Carpio said it was best for the media to ask the President.

“By rule of succession, Councilor Al-ag will be the acting vice mayor of Davao City,” Duterte-Carpio added.

VM Paolo resigned as vice mayor effective Monday, December 25, citing recent unfortunate events closely tied to his failed first marriage.

“These among others, include the maligning of my reputation in the recent name-dropping incident in the Bureau Customs smuggling case and the very public squabble with my daughter,” he said referring to his daughter Isabelle Duterte by his former marriage to Lovely Sangkula.

“The other person in this failed relationship is incorrigible and cannot be controlled. And I take full responsibility for all that has happened as a result of a wrong decision to marry at a very young age,” vice mayor Paolo said.

The vice mayor recently had a squabble with Isabelle over the latter’s posts in her Facebook page accusing someone she did not name – but apparently referring to the vice mayor — of beating a minor.

The relationship between father and daughter was strained reportedly since the vice mayor objected to Isabelle’s choice to enter showbiz instead of finishing her studies.