Sam Pinto looks forward to playing more ‘kontrabida’ roles in 2018

For actress Sam Pinto, 2017 will go down as a milestone year of sorts.

This was the year when she became known for playing not just one but two antagonist roles in the popular primetime teleseryes “Ang Probinsyano” and “La Luna Sangre.”

During her recent launch as one of the brand ambassadors of USANA’s Celavive skincare line, Sam confessed to InterAksyon that playing kontrabida roles is actually a lot more fun for her.

“I got so many hate tweets when I was playing the flirtatious Isabel in ‘Ang Probinsyano.’ I’m thankful to Coco and my directors for bringing out the best in me in portraying that character. ‘La Luna Sangre’ was even more fun because I get to play a vampire which was fairly easier to do compared to ‘Ang Probinsyano’.”

Sam added that she thoroughly enjoyed playing antagonist roles and she doesn’t mind getting offered more roles like them in 2018. As a matter of fact, she could be playing another kontrabida role in an upcoming romantic comedy starring Yassi Pressman and Sam Milby.

“I don’t normally get angry in real life so it comes out in my performance. I like to play characters that are evil but not so evil,” she noted.

In addition to her memorable acting gigs in the past year, Sam will remember 2017 as the year she opened L’ Sirene, her own boutique resort in Baler, Aurora.

“I’m into surfing and originally, I just wanted my own little house by the beach and then I realized I have 3.5 hectares of property there. So I thought what am I going to do with this? So I thought why not make money out of this,” she quipped.

Sam admits that she doesn’t know anything about managing a resort but decided to make a go of it just the same.

“The beach is so close to my heart so I decided to follow my heart and also make a business out of it. This is just me. I have no investors because I don’t want to deal with a lot of people. I just want to do my own thing and don’t blame anybody if I do anything wrong. So I’m pushing it to make it the best.”

When she’s not acting or making public appearances, Sam personally attends to the day-to-day operations of L’ Sirene.

“From being the receptionist checking in and checking out guests to the purchasing of toiletries and other housekeeping duties, I do it all. I had to learn how to properly put bedsheets. On the backside, I also do the accounting. It can be stressful but every day is a learning process,” she pointed out.

For the 27-year-old actress still regarded as one of the country’s sexiest women, doing new things is something she looks always forward to. She approaches her acting career the same way she now tends to her own business.

“I like learning for myself so I like to do new things all the time,” she concluded.

Along with beauty queen Sarah Jane Paez, equestrienne Michelle Barrera, and football player and boyfriend Misagh Bahadoran, Sam Pinto is one of the brand ambassadors for USANA’s skin care products. The brand’s Conditioning Make up Remover, Hydrating Eye Essence, Creamy Foam Cleanser, Replenishing Night Gel, Protective Day Cream and Vitalizing Serum will be formally launched in the Philippines during the first quarter of the year.