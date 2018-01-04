Sereno adamant about not attending impeachment proceedings

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno is adamant about not attending the impeachment proceedings against her in the House of Representatives, one of her spokespersons said.

Lawyer Carlo Cruz said they believe the case against Sereno is weak and there is no need for her to personally appear and answer the allegations raised by the complainant, Larry Gadon.

Cruz was responding to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s renewed call for Sereno to show up at the hearing.

“There appears no real need for her to appear at this point because the evidence thus far presented has been wholly inadequate to establish any or enough impeachable offense to justify the filing of the articles of impeachment,” Cruz said, adding Sereno appreciated Alvarez’s assurance she would be treated fairly if she did appear.

Gadon has accused Sereno of not including in her statement of assets, liabilities and net worth her earnings when she represented the Philippine International Airport Terminals Co. in the case over alleged irregularities in the construction of Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

She is also accused of purchasing a brand-new 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser worth PHP5.1 million using public funds.

The House Committee on Justice is expected to resume hearing on January 15.