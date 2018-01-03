WATCH | Teens injured in QC Circle of Fun ride

The management of the amusement park Circle of Fun in Quezon Memorial Circle may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries after eight teenagers were injured when its Fun Drop Tower Ride malfunctioned at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Based on the investigation of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Police Station 10, the victims, aged 12 to 18, were on the ride when it suddenly dropped. The safety brakes and shock absorbing mounts were able to absorb much of the impact, but the incident still left some of the passengers injured.

“Hindi niya na-reach ‘yung pinakataas, tapos biglang bumagsak (The ride did not reach the peak position, and then suddenly dropped),” Supt. Christian Dela Cruz of QCPD Police Station 10 told News5.

Paramedics from the tourist police quickly came to their rescue, and the victims were immediately brought to East Avenue Medical Center, where they underwent some tests.

Based on these, it was found that they had “cervical spasms”, classified as “minor injuries,” according to Dela Cruz.

They were discharged and given medications they could take at home.

Dela Cruz said the management of Circle of Fun was “willing to shoulder all the expenses” of the victims.

A witness who declined to be named said he/she heard a crash as the ride fell.

“Nag pi-picture-picture po ako sa area nang umalis ako … Pagbalik ko, bigla na lang may lumagapak na malakas. ‘Yun pala, bumagsak na pala ‘yung pinaka sinasakyan ng tao … Ang sabi ng nagbabantay doon, hydraulic daw ang problema (I was taking photos in the area then I left… When I returned, there was a sudden loud crash. The ride had fallen … The caretaker said it was a problem of the hydraulics),” the witness said.

“Talagang lagapak, yanig po… Mga bata nag-iiyakan na po (The ground trembled from the crash … The kids were crying),” he/she added.

“We saw that the kids could no longer get up. They looked like suffering pain in their stomachs and backs … Then an ambulance came),” the witness said.

The QCPD is looking into whether it was a technical malfunction or human error that caused the incident.

It is also waiting for a decision from the victims as to whether they will file a complaint.

“If they are not satisfied with the management’s assistance, the latter may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to physical injuries,” Dela Cruz said.

News5 was unable to obtain a statement from the management of Circle of Fun.