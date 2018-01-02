The Asian Banker names Metrobank Best Trade Finance Bank in the Philippines

MANILA – Metrobank, which touts its superior services through the strength of its extensive offshore branch network, was recently awarded the Best Trade Finance Bank in the Philippines for 2017 by The Asian Banker.

Metrobank said in a press statement it is beefing up its capacity to support electronic onboarding, availment and payment processing of dealer finance, supplier finance and receivables finance trade flows.

The award was received from The Asian Banker by Metrobank First Vice President Christian Paul Philippe D. Orlino, Institutional Transaction Banking Division.

The Asian Banker was represented by International Resource Directors Bill Chua and James Cullen, and Managing Editor Foo Boon Ping.

Established in 1962 , Metrobank is a leading financial conglomerate with diversified business portfolio including: investment banking, thrift banking, leasing and financing, bancassurance, and credit cards.

It offers full-range banking services to large local and multinational corporations, middle market and SMEs, high net-worth individuals and retail segment.

The multi-awarded bank, which is majority-owned by the Ty Family, enjoys investment grade credit rating.