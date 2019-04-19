Some screenings of Avengers: Endgame will have Chinese subtitles

Some cinemas will be offering Chinese subtitles to the screening of the much-anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” movie starting on April 24.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls announced on Facebook that several of its cinemas will show the Marvel sequel with Chinese subtitles, much to the dismay of Filipino fans.

Watch the most awaited next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, #AvengersEndgame, with Chinese subtitles…. Posted by Southwoods Mall on Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Based on the posts, the following malls will have such translations in their cinemas from April 24 to 28.

Newport Resorts World Manila – Cinema 4 Lucky Chinatown – Cinema 2 Southwoods Mall – Cinema 2 Eastwood Mall – Cinemas 2 and 6 Venice in Mckinley Hill – Cinema 1

In the post of Southwoods mall, some movie-goers requested refunds in the comments section for the tickets they bought ahead of the premiere date.

Southwoods responded that not all screenings of the movie will be translated into Chinese language.

“As stated in the announcement and indicated in our website, only select cinemas and screenings will have Chinese subtitles. This does not automatically apply to all screenings including those wherein tickets were purchased in advance,” it said.

“We also ensure that customers are properly informed if the screenings they chose will have Chinese subtitles prior to their purchase. Thank you very much,” it added.

Concern for increasing Chinese presence

The sharp increase of Chinese nationals in the country has been a source of concern among Filipinos.

Based on the Bureau of Immigration, a total of 3.12 million Chinese citizens arrived in the country from 2016 to 2018.

This was attributed to the government’s support for online gaming establishments which are mostly run by Chinese businessmen.

Aside from fears of Chinese employees replacing Filipino workers, their migration also threatens the home property prices in Manila to rise.

According to Bloomberg, the conversion of offices and shops into gaming centers may have a hand in the surging costs of residential properties, such as condominium units.

“The resulting migration, while only a fraction of the metropolitan area’s 12.9 million population, is propelling home prices to record levels in neighborhoods favored by Chinese workers,” the article said.

“It’s reinvigorating Manila’s commercial property market as owners convert offices and shops into gaming centers with card tables and webcams. And it’s boosting the bottom lines of local developers including Ayala Land Inc. and SM Prime Holdings Inc.,” it added.

President Rodrigo Duterte has been very vocal about his intentions to improve relations with China despite an ongoing maritime dispute over the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.