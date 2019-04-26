In new MV, Taylor Swift wears dress by Fil-Am designer Monique Lhuillier

Celebrated pop singer Taylor Swift wore a dress from Filipino-American designer Monique Lhuillier in the music video of her new single “Me” released on Friday, April 26.

Fan accounts on Twitter noticed this and posted a screenshot of Swift wearing the dress.

The snapshot was juxtaposed to another screenshot of the dress from the online store Saks Fifth Avenue.

Based on the website, the black and white cocktail number cost $4,900 or P280,801.

Taylor Swift is wearing @MoniqueLhuillier (One of the famous FILIPINO fashion designer 🇵🇭) The dress worth $4,995.00 Full credits @tswiftstyle pic.twitter.com/htHH7zryfG — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) April 26, 2019

It was the first outfit she wore in the highly anticipated video which Swift teased to her fans worldwide via pastel-themed photos on Instagram.

Brendan Urie, the vocalist and remaining member of the long-time band Panic! at the Disco, was featured as Swift’s partner in the video.

Urie also expressed his excitement for the collaboration with Swift.

“Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to be a part of your beautiful story. So much fuckin love and respect,” he said.

Compared to her songs from the previous album, the Grammy award-winner said this new one speak of a person’s acceptance of his or her individuality.

“With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves,” Swift told ABC TV host Robin Roberts.

This was Swift’s comeback following her previous best-selling album “reputation” in 2017 and sold-out stadium tour in 2018.

The singer-songwriter got 10 wins and 32 nominations from the prestigious Grammy Awards aside from other music award shows.

In 2014, she was the Grammy Museum made an exhibit of her success called “The Taylor Swift Experience.”

As of press time, she has yet to announce the release of her seventh album.

Taylor Swift and Monique Lhuillier

Swift had been wearing outfits by Lhuillier, who is known for her bridal dresses and long gowns in recent years.

In 2015, she wore a dress and peach dress from the designer’s Resort 2015 collection at the premiere of “The Giver” movie.

In 2016, she chose a velvet gown at the Broadcast Music Inc Pop Awards.