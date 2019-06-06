A heartbreaking post: What happens when you cancel your food app order?

A Twitter user shared her heartbreaking experience with a driver of a food delivery app and appealed to customers to refrain from canceling their orders once it is placed.

Twitter user @_jellybellybu narrated that when she ordered through GrabFood, her driver kept on giving her apologies and sending her real-time updates on her order even though she did not specifically ask for it.

“The GrabFood driver I contacted today kept apologizing from time to time (even if he didn’t have to) and kept sending repetitive updates on my order when I didn’t even wait for too long,” she wrote.

The GrabFood driver I contacted today kept apologizing from time to time (even if he didn't have to) & kept sending repetitive updates on my order when I didn't even wait for too long. Hay, look at how they turned into anxious workers. Pls refrain from cancelling orders if u can. — jelou! 👩🏻‍🚀💫🚀 (@_jellybellybu) June 3, 2019

The experience, according to the Twitter user, showed how “anxious” GrabFood riders have become due to several instances of app users canceling their orders.

Twitter users who saw her post observed that being courteous and considerate should be applicable to everyone, not just to GrabFood riders.

i’m cri 😢 they deserve the world everytime i see them lining up and talking about how they would reach their quota for the day i just wanna give them a hug — arya ‎⎊ 🌱 (@christinedianen) June 3, 2019

This applies to everyday life too 😔 — 🏳️‍🌈 (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Ellei ♥ (@elizawinter00) June 4, 2019

Previously, a different Twitter user shared a story of how he personally witnessed GrabFood riders pitching in money to compensate for the amount of a canceled order.

“May dumating na GrabFood rider sa smoking spot ko sa Eloisa. Na-cancelan siya ng booking pero nabili niya na ‘yung order na dalawang Chatime milk tea sa SM San Lazaro,” the user recounted.

“Without thinking twice, nag-ambagan lahat ng riders ng tig-20 pesos para ma-compensate ‘yung sayang na order,” he continued.

GrabFood urged its users to be responsible in using the app and warned that people who cancel orders may have their accounts suspended.

“We would like to appeal to our customers to use GrabFood responsibly — be mindful of orders placed and the effort that our delivery-partners put in to deliver your orders,” the company said.

“Customers with excessive no-show behavior may face account penalties, including possible suspension. Orders should no longer be canceled once the driver has placed the order,” it continued.