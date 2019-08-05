Rainy season woes: Reports of slipping on new inner streets tiles in Marikina

Some Marikina residents were concerned about the tiles being installed by Marikina City Rep. Bayani Fernando in street alleys as they claimed it would cause people to slip especially during the rainy season.

Facebook user Eule Rico Bonganay shared a picture from an unidentified concerned citizen of white tiles being installed in almost all of the residential alleys in Barangay IV-C and questioned Fernando’s motives about its purpose.

“Maliban sa lalong babaha dahil halos (tatakpan) lahat ang mga drainage, napakadelikado rin sa mga bata at matatanda na malimit madulas lalo na ngayong maulan,” part of his Bonganay’s post reads.

He also claimed in the comments section that lots of people have already slipped while walking on the tiled areas.

“Paano pa ‘yung esknita namin pababa. Padulasan ang labanan. Dami na rin pong nadulas (araw-araw),” Bonganay wrote.

Ano kayang naisipan ni Bayani Fernando para i-tiles ang mga eskinita dito sa Marikina? Maliban sa lalong babaha dahil… Posted by Eule Rico Bonganay on Thursday, August 1, 2019

Most Filipinos decried the installation, echoing his sentiments in the comments section.

“Dito po sa Everlasting St. Barangay IV-C ayaw po ng mga tao… at sa totoo, madulas po ang tiles, madami sir, dito (sa’ming) bahay-bahay po, tinanong ko mga pamilya, ayaw po nilang ipa-tiles, madulas po,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Nadulas na nga kami (doon) ng mama ko, ako twice nang nadulas,” another user claimed.

There were also others who suggested that the congressman should have installed the kinds of tiles usually used in car garages such as earth brick tiles to avoid supposed instances of slippage.

Last July 12, Fernando shared pictures of some tiled areas at Barangay Industrial Valley Complex and noted that he installed “non-slip tiles” in its innermost streets, although he did not state a reason.

He also ordered the water meters to be fixed in the area.

Tuloy-tuloy ang paggawa ng mga eskinita sa Barangay Industrial Valley Complex sa pamamagitan ng paglalagay ng mga… Posted by Bayani Fernando on Friday, July 12, 2019

In the comments section of his post, residents continue to claim that there have been instances of people slipping among the tiles despite it being supposedly “non-slip” in the first place.

“Sir, kala ko po ba non-slip tiles? ‘Di pa po ata nakarating sa inyo na may mga nadulas na po, kadalasan pa nga po mga senior citizens,” a Facebook user commented.

Last year, Fernando also shared pictures of some tiled alleys, although it was on Homeowners Drive. Based on his caption, it was part of a beautification project.

Binisita ngayong Linggo ni Congressman Bayani Fernando ang inilalagay na non-slip at super white tiles sa mga alley ng… Posted by Bayani Fernando on Sunday, September 30, 2018

An Instagram post dated March 17, 2019 shows that the longtime mayor-now-congressman intended to make the innermost streets “safe” for the children with the tile installation.

“Kapag ito ay natapos, mas magiging kaaya-aya na itong tignan at mas magiging safe sa mga kabataang naglalaro sa labas ng kanilang mga bahay,” Fernando captioned.

A non-slip tile is a regular tile that has an extra grip achieved with how its surface material is specifically textured to avoid slippage.

It is meant to decrease or altogether prevent accidents usually caused by liquids or slippery materials.

These kinds of tiles are usually used in kitchens and bathrooms, although it can be used outdoors as well.