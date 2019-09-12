Japanese lifestyle store, known for pricey products, makes 200 items cheaper for Filipinos

A famous Japanese lifestyle store previously involved in the viral “tabo” wars declared that it is reducing the prices of over 200 products in a bid to uphold its brand philosophy.

Muji Philippines announced on its Facebook page that it will be slashing the prices of “everyday items” such as stationery products, health and beauty products and household products beginning Sept. 12, 2019.

It already listed a few items with reduced prices such as the transparent acrylic case, aluminum hangers, the Planting Tree paper notebook, the pine bed, polypropylene storage boxes, polypropylene binder and the wide arm seater sofa.

“Muji will reduce the prices of over 200 Muji items to uphold their philosophy of offering good quality items that are reasonably priced. The products that the brand has selected are everyday items that Muji believes are essential in everyone’s life,” the company said.

[MUJI Price Review] Yes, we hear you! Starting September 12, 2019, we are reducing the prices of over 200 MUJI items… Posted by MUJI Philippines on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

“Since these items are used daily, Muji will continuously review their material selection and production processes to create new ways to lower their prices for their customers,” it continued on its Facebook note.

Filipinos expressed their glee in the comments section, with some pointedly joking that they could now buy its famous water dipper that previously caused a local brand and a Japanese budget store to flex its own items in significantly lower prices.

“Makakabili na ng mahiwagang tabo,” a Facebook user said.

“Nice, ma-a-afford ko na ‘yung Muji tabo, masarap na maligo,” another user commented.

“Makakabili na ako ng tabo niyo!” said another user.

It is still unknown whether the Japanese lifestyle store will include its ergonomically-designed water dipper in its price review or not.

The water dipper is one of the products of Muji that has been getting some reactions due to its prices which are perceived to be costlier than other lifestyle stores.

An oat coat rack, for example, shocked social media users since it has a selling price of P7,950.

“Wow, puwede ka na bumili ng gulong ng (kotse),” a Facebook user wrote.

“Lalo akong nagka-hemorrhoid sa presyo nito!” another user said.

A foldable steel clothes dryer that costs P4,250 was also criticized for its price despite having a simple design.

“Baka may built-in wi-fi to wirelessly fold it,” a user joked.

“Mahal naman. Konti lang maisasampay,” said another user.

Muji previously reduced the prices of some of its items last year in a bid to “reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.”

Among the products which prices have been reduced are the hard carry case trolleys, oak bed frame, retractable gel ink pens and its skincare cleansing oil.