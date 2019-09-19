Millennials and Gen Z stage events in Philippines as part of the global protest on climate change

Youth organizations in different parts of the world, including the Philippines, are preparing for a massive coordinated protest against government and businesses that turn a blind eye on climate change.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who had been an influential figure on environmental concerns, is leading the ambitious Global Climate Strike to take place from September 20 to 27.

This movement would be Thurnberg’s second large-scale demonstration, an article from Vox reported, after her every Friday school strike in 2018 inspired the global call for action on climate crisis.

This time, the Global Climate Strike which will launch in New York City, is expected to draw in thousands in simultaneous protests in Washington DC, Boston, Seattle, Minneapolis, Miami, Los Angeles, and Denver.

The demonstration will start at Foley Square in New York City and 1.1 million students from public schools have already been excused from class to join it.

Moreover, at least 150 countries will also participate at the same time with 2,500 events scheduled during this period, which will culminate on September 27.

The official events per country can be found in the Global Climate Strike website.

So far, here are the scheduled strikes in the Philippines.

Dasmariñas City in Cavite – September 20 at 12 p.m. New Era University in Rizal – September 20 at 12 p.m. Las Piñas City – September 21 at 4 pm Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City – September 21 at 9 a.m. University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City – September 20 at 2 p.m. Bataan – September 22 at 11 a.m. Iloilo – September 20 at 1:30 p.m. Isabela – September 20 at 12 p.m. Cebu City – September 20 at 12 p.m. Rizal Park in Tacloban, Leyte – September 20 at 3 p.m. Session Hall, Baguio City – September 20 at 8 a.m. Burnham Park, Baguio City – September 21 at 6 a.m. Negros Oriental – September 27 at 4 p.m. Guiuan, Eastern Samar – September 20 at 2:30 p.m. Puerto Princesa in Palawan – September 20 at 5 p.m. Misamis Oriental – September 21 at 2 p.m. Malaybalay City – September 19 at 8 a.m.

Local organizations who have also pledged to join are Greenpeace Philippines, Youth for Strike Climate Philippines, Zero Waste Pilipinas, Ilocos Norte Movement against Plastic Pollution and Kidlikasan.

Sound the alarm for the #ClimateEmergency on September 20! On Sept. 20, we will join millions in demanding ambitious climate action from world governments and stand up to fossil fuel companies responsible for fueling the climate emergency!SOUND THE ALARM 🚨 to show solidarity for Filipinos suffering from climate impacts and demanding #ClimateJustice >> act.gp/2TCYZiK#ClimateEmergencyHour#YouthStrike4ClimatePH——Special thanks to Naderev "Yeb" Saño, Meds Marfil, Noel Cabangon, Antoinette Taus, Jun Sabayton, and Atom Araullo for adding your voice to the climate movement! Posted by Greenpeace Philippines on Monday, September 16, 2019

Thunberg clarified, however, that mobilizations are encouraged but not required.

“If you can’t be in the strike, then, of course, you don’t have to,” she said.

She also offered help to people who wish to attend the protests in the US but are experiencing visa problems.

“If you could start to interact under this tweet, maybe journalists and others can help you speed up the process,” she said on September 19.

I hear from different sources that many youth climate activists travelling to the UN Youth Climate Summit have not been given US visas in time for their travel. If you could start to interact under this tweet, maybe journalists and others can help you speed up the process. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 18, 2019

Thunberg and her influence on the youth

Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old climate activist who made headlines for her “Fridays for Future” initiative on August 2018 despite her Aspergers and selective mutism illnesses.

She started skipping school every Friday starting on August 20, 2018 and sat down outside the Swedish Parliament with the sign “Skolstrejk for Klimatet” (School Strike for Climate).

She also posted photos of her activities on Twitter and Instagram in hopes to gather other people for her advocacy.

This soon paid off when local journalists and other people joined her strike until the Swedish National Elections in September 2018.

Thunberg soon inspired other young environmentalists in the world.

Last May, they held the first global environment-related protest with 2,300 school strikes in over 130 countries.

Thurnberg was recently recognized with the 2019 Ambassador of Conscience Award by Amnesty International-USA.

She was also included as among Time Magazine’s prestigious lists “Next Generation Leaders” and “100 most influential people of 2019.”