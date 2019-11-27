Reporter receives hateful comments for covering unfinished SEA Games venue

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Facebook users berated a GMA senior news correspondent when she uploaded a live video coverage of a venue to be used for the 30th Southeast Asian Games that is still unfinished.

Bernadette Reyes went to the World Trade Center in Pasay on Tuesday morning and reported on the condition of the venues for the SEA Games’ wushu, karate and fencing events.

Reyes went live on Facebook and featured the interior of the venue where construction materials can still be seen.

Installation of seats was still ongoing and sports equipment has not yet arrived for the matches.

Reyes also said that she was able to talk to some construction workers who estimated that they were still “halfway” done with the venue.

One of the competition managers also admitted to her that they were a bit “behind the schedule” since the sports equipment had not yet been delivered.

Wushu/Karate/Fencing venue still "unfinished" days away from the games #SEAgames2019 Posted by Bernadette Reyes on Monday, November 25, 2019

When Reyes went live, she noticed some hateful comments from Filipinos who wished her harm as she reported about the venue.

The news anchor took a screengrab of some comments.

“While reporting live, these nasty comments pop on the screen. Kung hindi namin ibabalita, paano niyo malalaman ang nangyayari sa lipunan? Paano agad maipararating sa kinauukulan na may mga pagkukulang na kailangan punan?” Reyes wrote.

“I could make more money elsewhere pero pinili ko mag-silbi sa bayan sa pamamagitan ng pagbabalita ng patas at walang kinikilingan. Bash niyo ako sa ibang bagay, pero ‘wag naman i-wish na masaktan at murahin niyo ang kapwa niyo Pilipino,” she added.

While reporting live, these nasty comments pop on the screen. Kung hindi namin ibabalita, paano nyo malalaman ang… Posted by Bernadette Reyes on Monday, November 25, 2019

Some of the comments, which could not be immediately verified whether they came from fake Facebook accounts or not, included:

“Sana mabagsakan ka ng mga scaffolding dyan bwisit ka”

“P***ngina nyong media kayo!!”

“Itulak mo yan!”

The country’s hosting of the biennial multi-sport event has so far been marked by logistical failures in athletes’ accommodations, incorrect press passes, volunteers’ horrific testimonies and unfinished venues, among others.

It has even been dubbed the “Fyre Festival of Asia” by some social media users in reference to an extremely fraudulent luxury music festival.

The 30th SEA Games will happen from November 30 to December 11.