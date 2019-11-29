The police officer who saved people in a Misamis Oriental school

FROM AROUND THE WEB

The police who died in the line of duty in Misamis Oriental received praises online from the local government and the Philippine National Police after saving civilians from a grenade attack.

Reports tell that Sgt. Jason Magno covered a grenade with his body before it went off, thus saving the lives of people at Initao College, video clips of which also made rounds on social media.

The incident happened at around 11:20 a.m. on November 28.

The suspect identified as Ebrahim Ampaso Basher was eventually killed by responding authorities and 11 other victims were sent to the Misamis Oriental Provincial Hospital.

The Philippine National Police paid tribute to Magno’s bravery through its PNP-Directorate for Police Community Relations account on Facebook.

“Tunay lamang na ipinamalas ni PMSGT Jason Magno ang kabayanihan ng isang pulis na dapat lang ay hangaan at pangarangalan. Saludo kami sayo bayani!” part of the post read.

Meanwhile, the local government of Initao requested its constituents to refrain from posting any material about the event while the investigation is ongoing.

“In the meantime, please refrain from posting pictures and videos of the incident while this is still under investigation. Thank you for your understanding. Our condolences to the family of Sir Jason Magno. We lost a hero today. May his soul rest in peace,” its statement on Facebook read.

The LGU also informed the public that the Lantawan Festival of the school was canceled for the year.

Magno and another colleague, police Sergeant Alice Balido, initially received a phone call about a man who had been walking around the campus carrying a grenade, a spokesperson from the Misamis Oriental provincial police recalled.

When they rushed to the scene, Magno and Balido tried to approach Basher and disarm him.

Basher, however, pulled the pin of the grenade and threw it at them and at students who were nearby.

Magno immediately reached for the grenade and “embraced” it to prevent any casualty.

Possible sides to the story



There were conversations on social media on the circumstances that led to the attack.

Some people claimed Basher was an old man requesting for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Initao for a logging permit as it was his family’s only livelihood.

This, however, was difficult to verify.

Others wondered how the man was able to acquire a grenade.

Further details from the police alleged that Basher was having an argument with some employees at the DENR in Initao.

It was during that time when Basher took out the grenade.

A chase then happened when government employees ran out of the office and to the covered court of the school.

As of publication, the incident is still under investigation.