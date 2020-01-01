The year that saw the last grand New Year’s Eve fireworks in Metro Manila

FROM AROUND THE WEB

A video taken five years ago compiling fireworks displays from different parts of the metro gained traction on the local community of Reddit, an interests-based discussion website.

The video was shared by Reddit user “Amadeus_IOM” who wrote, “I took this video five years ago today. Little did I know it would be the last time that the city sees fireworks on such a scale.”

The user said they were on the 66th floor of Gramercy, a condominium in Makati, when he initially recorded the spectacle in 2015.

He was also able to take videos of fireworks over Makati Avenue, SM Jazz, Circuit Makati and Mandaluyong.

Other Reddit users rode the nostalgia wave as well and recalled how fireworks would literally fill the sky and the environment with smoke after being set off.

“I remember the times when we had to literally tape up our doors and windows just so the smoke wouldn’t enter inside the house. Did that every year and the last one was when this very video got viral,” Reddit user heckcookieyeah wrote.

“Every NYE (New Year’s Eve) was such a sight to see back then just because of the sheer scale of people celebrating with fireworks,” the user continued.

Others said that it has never been the same after the firecracker ban was strictly enforced in 2017 following Executive Order 28 that limits firecracker use to “community fireworks display.”

Last week, the Department of Health urged the Philippine National Police to implement the ban on illegal firecrackers and asked local government units to set up community fireworks display to avoid private households from setting it up.

The health department also shared reminders and public advisories in a witty tone or through internet memes to further gain attention.

Despite the ban, it was later on reported that the firecracker-related injury count has risen to 62 as of Tuesday, although it is 63% lower than the five-year average of 169 cases.

Different entities had prepared elaborate fireworks displays in various parts of the metro to usher the year 2020 as a community.

Venues include the Seaside Boulevard at SM Mall of Asia, Bonifacio High Street and Eastwood Mall’s open park.

The tradition of setting up fireworks to welcome the new year was started by the Chinese who believe that the noises will drive away bad luck and evil spirits while ushering in prosperity and good fortune.