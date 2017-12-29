Trillanes on lawsuit by Pulong, Mans Carpio: My life’s mission is to hound Dutertes

MANILA – Sen. Antonio Trillanes reacted Friday to the filing of a civil case against him by the President’s son and son-in-law, saying the First Family should make sure they’re in power “forever” because he will not stop hounding them.

Trillanes described the suit, filed Thursday by Paolo Duterte and Manases Carpio in Davao, as “nothing but another harassment suit because our corrupt and coopted justice system have become the refuge of the Duterte scoundrels.”

The feisty senator then added: “Just be sure that you’d be in power forever because I have made it my life’s mission to make your murderous and corrupt clan accountable for your actions.”

The complaint of Duterte and Carpio — arising from Trillanes’ dragging their names into a so-called “Davao Group” and the P6.4-billion shabu smuggling through Customs’ Green Lane last May — was electronically raffled to Regional Trial Court Branch 15 under Judge Mario Duaves.

Branch 15 clerk of court Kaiser Kate Narciso declined to show the complaint, saying only involved parties are allowed to access the documents. She also declined to give further information.

Trillanes claimed Duterte and Carpio, as well as Davao Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera Jr., were key members of a so-called “Davao Group” that supposedly facilitated the release of questionable shipments from the Bureau of Customs.

Carpio and Duterte both appeared at a Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Customs corruption and the shabu smuggling, and denied Trillanes’ allegations.