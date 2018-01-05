WATCH | Pres. Duterte OKs Paolo resignation as Davao City vice mayor

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday accepted the resignation of his son, Paolo, as Davao City Vice Mayor.

This was confirmed by Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque. The resignation was announced this past Christmas Day.

The younger Duterte had cited his being implicated in the P6.4-billion smuggling of shabu (crystal meth) through the Bureau of Customs, as well as the strained relationship with his daughter that played out briefly on social media among his reasons for wanting to step down.

Roque said the Office of the Executive Secretary would be releasing the document pertaining to President Duterte’s acceptance of the vice mayor’s resignation effective immediately.

The President indicated that he never acted in any way to influence the course of action taken by Paolo Duterte.

For her part, his sister Sara Duterte-Carpio, the incumbent Mayor of Davao, believes that her brother would see his way into returning to politics.