WEEKEND GUIDE | The Lion King, WorldBex, Haruki Murakami festival,

Watch a movie or play. Visit a trade fair. Or stand up for equality. The weekend’s hot with these events happening all over the metro.

March 16, Friday

Haruki Murakami Festival

UPFI Film Center, UP Diliman

7 p.m.

The Japan Foundation, Manila presents the first ever Haruki Murakami Festival in Manila. Get to know more about one of Japan’s literary masters through his works in music, films, and through talks. Today, Friday, watch Tony Takitani, directed by Jun Ichikawa (2005) and based on Murakami’s short story. The film stars Issey Ogata and Rie Miyazawa and tells the story of a lonely man who finds love.

The Festival is generously supported by The Embassy of Japan, BGC Arts Center, JT International (Philippines) Inc., Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., UP Film Institute, Kritika Kultura, AILAP, The Japanese Studies Program in Ateneo de Manila University and Fully Booked.

WorldBex

World Trade Center

Pasay City

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Through March 18

Worldbex Services International returns for its 23rd year as it continues to inspire and unite industry practitioners of the construction and design trade. This year’s trade fair carries “Shaping Innovations toward Sustainability” as its theme. This event showcases products like construction equipment, building materials, interior decor items, landscaping tools and accessories, DIY home improvement kits, lighting systems, and alternative energy sources, to name a few.

March 17, Saturday

Fight for Love. Fight for Equality

5 p.m.

People Power Monument

Edsa, Quezon City

For 19 years, the Philippine Congress has failed to recognize our human rights as LGBT persons. After the House of Representatives’ unanimous decision to pass a bill that seeks to protect every Filipino from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression (SOGIE), this has been the farthest the bill has been in the legislative process.

On Saturday, the LGBTQ+ community and allies gather to push for the SOGIE Equality Bill (Anti-Discrimination Bill) that has long been delayed and opposed by certain groups. Those who will be joining the event may contact Vince ‭(+63) 956-573-0303‬ to register their organization.

March 18, Sunday

Bb. Pilipinas Coronation Night

7 to 10 p.m.

Smart Araneta Coliseum

Watch the biggest beauty pageant contest in the country that has brought international awards and pride to the Philippines with past beauty queens led by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. To watch the contest, call (+632) 911-5555 for more details and for ticket inquiries.

Forty candidates vie for the six local titles that automatically makes them the country’s official representatives to the respective international pageants: Bb Pilipinas Miss Universe Philippines, Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Grand International, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Bb Pilipinas Globe.

The Lion King

8 to 10:30 p.m.

Through April 22

The Theater at Solaire

Solaire Resort and Casino, Parañaque City

The Lion King finally arrives in the Philippines to stage a musical spectacle that has made it one of the prized musical theater shows all over the world.

Based on the 1994 Disney classic, The Lion King features all-time favorite hits like “Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” And don’t miss the award-winning production as well that The New York Times has described as “one of the most memorable, moving and original theatrical extravaganzas in years.”