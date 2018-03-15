Yeng Constantino, Iñigo Pascual, trending artists at Robinsons’ ‘musical March’ shows

You know it’s the start of the sunny season when Robinsons Malls announces its much awaited Robinsons Malls Hot Summer Sale. Starting today, March 15, through March 18, mall goers can start stocking up on their summer gear and building up their hot-season stylish wardrobe from their favorite shops—all with oh-so tempting deals and discounts.

To make the shopping experience even more exciting, various Robinsons Malls will also have free mini-concerts featuring today’s young and trending musical artists.

On March 16, catch Tony Labrusca at Robinsons Place Naga; March 17, Jerome Ponce at Robinsons Place Palawan; and March 18, Inigo Pascual at Robinsons Starmills Pampanga .

McCoy De Leon and Elise Joson, also known as McLisse, will be performing at Robinsons Place Santiago on March 17 and at Robinsons Place General Trias on March 18.

March 17, Saturday, gets super upbeat with more artists to catch across the country: Matteo Guidicelli as he promotes his newest album at Robinsons Metro East; Yeng Constantino at Robinsons Place Antipolo; JC Santos at Robinsons Place Lipa with birit queen Klarisse; Rivermaya at Robinsons Place Las Piñas; and Himig Handog P-Pop Love Songs finalist, Hazel Faith at Robinsons Place General Trias.

On March 18, Rivermaya rocks Robinsons Place Dasmariñas while Hazel Faith conquers pop lovers at Robinsons Place Lipa. Meanwhile, fans of the reality talent show “I Can See Your Voice” can watch auditions at Robinsons Place Imus.

Let your fun summer begin at Robinsons Malls' four-day Hot Summer Sale!