BTS breaks record with drop of ‘Dynamite’ single, music video

Global superstars BTS’s new single “Dynamite” premiered worldwide on Friday afternoon, accompanied by a brand new music video.

BTS has addressed their hardships, sufferings, and fears in an honest and personal confession through their fourth studio album, MAP OF THE SOUL : 7, which was released on February 21.

In their new single, which comes only six months after their last album, BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special.

The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed energy to reinvigorate the global community amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Creative contributors to “Dynamite” include David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, known for “What A Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers and “I Love You’s” by Hailee Steinfeld.

This vivid Disco Pop track marks the superstar group’s first-ever song to be released completely in English; having sought a “breakthrough” to overcome a sense of disheartenment stemmed from the new global climate, BTS embarks on a new challenge through “Dynamite.”

Meanwhile, the new colorful and bright music video featured retro concept props, hairstyles, and attire.

BTS delivers dynamic performances in and out of various locations, including a room, donut shop, record shop, basketball court, luxurious stage, and open field.

The “Dynamite” music video showed off not only remarkable group choreography but also improvised dances, as well as solo and unit performances.

Biggest YouTube premiere?

Just four hours since it was released, the music video has gained over 34.5 million views and 4.1 million likes on YouTube.

Forbes reported that the YouTube live counter’s numbers showed that BTS has three million concurrent viewers. This broke the records of Korean girl group, Blackpink, who previously held the biggest YouTube premiere recognition with 1.65 million concurrent videos for the music video of “How You Like That.”

BlackPink dropped the music video of its official comeback single “How You Like That” on June 25 and gained nearly half a million views an hour after it was released.

READ: Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’ gains almost half a million views an hour after music video release

Meanwhile, the seven-member BTS initially did not plan to release a digital single. However, their eagerness to be with their beloved fans won the day.

The Korean band is excited to be able to share the single’s fervent cheers and encouragement with the listeners around the world.

“Dynamite’s” first TV performance premiere of will be at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards slated August 30. —Rosette Adel