How Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s ‘not so civil wedding’ sent local social media into a frenzy

FROM AROUND THE WEB

The confirmation of Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s wedding, considered one of the most private couples in the showbiz industry, inevitably took social media by storm as it elicited various opinions from the public.

The couple apparently married each other in a civil ceremony at Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last night, after speculations arose that they will tie the knot as reported on Thursday.

It was also reported that the groom “punched in the throat” of Jerry Tamara, a close security detail of the bride, when he reportedly informed Mommy Divine, Geronimo’s mother, about the nuptial.

The matriarch “arrived unexpectedly” and asked for a moment to talk to her daughter as “she was not informed of the wedding,” according to ABS-CBN entertainment journalist MJ Felipe.

Guidicelli then “accused and confronted” Tamara, who eventually filed a blotter to the Taguig police following the incident, as confirmed by Taguig Police Chief Col. Celso Rodriguez through Felipe.

When the news erupted on social media, the names of Geronimo, Guidicelli, Mommy Divine and the couple’s portmanteau “AshMatt” landed on the trending list of local Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Some Filipinos congratulated the couple for finally tying the knot after maintaining a low-profile relationship in such a public industry.

“Congratulations Sarah & Matteo Mr. & Mrs. Guidicelli. You’re the most perfect couple I know. As you unite in marriage, I wish you years of happiness, love and joy!” a Twitter user wrote, adding an edited wedding photo.

Congratulation Sarah & Matteo Mr. & Mrs. Guidicelli. You're the most perfect couple I know. As you unite in Marriage I wish you years of happiness, love and joy! Insert Mommy Divine & Daddy Delfin. WeLoveYou SARAHG#AshmattLoveWins pic.twitter.com/t3ASMEzp9V — Irish Ashley (@IrishAshley28) February 21, 2020

Amid the celebration, others were saddened about the case of Geronimo’s mother, particularly her reported attitude during the nuptial.

Television host Bianca Gonzalez said that she wanted to know what made the matriarch act in such manner.

Wala akong karapatan i-judge si Mommy Divine, lalo't isa din akong ina at walang ibang gusto ang isang ina kundi ang ikabubuti at ang kasiyahan ng anak. Pero wish ko lang malaman ang nasa puso ni Mommy bakit ayaw niyang ikasal si Sarah kay Matteo. 😔 — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) February 21, 2020

Another Twitter user commented, “OMG, as a Popster, nalulungkot ako for Sarah G. Matteo punching her bodyguard? Mommy Divine still not letting her daughter be? Sarah being forced to keep her wedding from her mother? Everything feels so messed up. My God. Virtual hugs, bebegurl Sarah.”

Geronimo’s mother is notoriously known for her alleged controlling attitude on her daughter, despite the latter being in her 30s and with an established career on her belt.

Meanwhile, there were other Filipinos who were alarmed by how Guidicelli figured in a physical altercation and even speculated he has “anger issues.”

Matteo punched the bodyguard on the throat. Bakit kelangan sa throat kung pwede naman sa mukha? A punch on the throat can kill. May anger issues at violent pa. Mukhang tama ulit si Mommy Divine. Good luck Sarah Geronimo https://t.co/BQ68hbYjY5 — k (@kkphdoc) February 21, 2020

On Thursday, the couple’s name “AshMatt” also trended on social media following the publication of an article that reported about the nuptial.

It prompted some of the staff of “The Voice Teens,” a talent show where Geronimo is one of the singing coach, to post videos with the latter as they wondered whether the allegation was true or not.

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli getting married today? Posts of ‘The Voice Teens’ staff say otherwise