ABS-CBN writer asks network supporters to e-mail lawmakers set to give verdict on franchise

ABS-CBN writer Carmi Raymundo on Friday urged supporters of the network to reach out to lawmakers who are part of the congressional committee tasked to decide on the fate of the media giant’s franchise renewal.

“Sana po matulungan nyo kami,” Raymundo tweeted as she shared a post, which reads:

“Kapamilya, ABS-CBN deserves a franchise. Please write these representatives, who are part of the committee that will be tasked to decide on the ABS-CBN Franchise Renewal this coming Monday. Every email counts. Let your voices be heard.”

The post enumerates each of the lawmakers’ e-mail addresses who are part of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises.

Raymundo also called for the network’s supporters’ help on her Instagram account, where she made a lengthier post.

“Sa pagkakataong ‘to, kami naman po ang hihingi ng tulong sa inyo. Kung naniniwala po kayong may serbisyo pa kaming kayang ihatid sa inyo—tulong, impormasyon o mga kwento man—sana po tulungan n’yo kaming iparinig ito sa mga congressmen ninyo,” she wrote.

“Pwede po silang sulatan ng email o i-message sa kanilang mga social media accounts. Kailangan po namin ng tulong at dasal mga Kapamilya. Maraming salamat po,” Raymundo added.

Some ABS-CBN employees also asked the network’s supporters to “pray” for them as the House is set to give its verdict on the 25-year franchise on July 6.

“Vote is on Monday Kapamilya. Pray for us pls?” Gerrome Esguerra, a production manager, tweeted.

He also shared his own message to the lawmakers on his Facebook account.

Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano similarly asked her fans and followers to “pray for the company and all of its employees.”

To all of my loving supporters, if it’s not too much to ask, and if ABS-CBN has ever positively impacted you in one way or another, I humbly ask that you please pray for the company and all of its employees. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) July 3, 2020

The House is set to give its verdict on whether ABS-CBN will be granted a 25-year franchise on its 12th hearing ever since it began in May.

Early this week, the National Telecommunications Commission issued another cease-and-desist order against the network’s subsidiary, Sky Cable’s Direct Broadcast Satellite Service and ABS-CBN’s TV Plus channels.

These include Cine MO!, Yey!, TeleRadyo, and pay-per-view channel Kapamilya Box Office.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines slammed the order and said that the closure deprives millions of Filipinos of their right to choose how they receive news and entertainment.

“It is clear that the end goal of this administration is not only to shut down ABS-CBN, but to send a message throughout the media industry that other news organizations may face the same fate unless they surrender their watchdog role,” the group said in a statement.

That is to provide “the critical and independent reportage that is an essential part of the media’s mission”, NUJP added.