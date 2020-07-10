‘Remember this day’: ABS-CBN stars, personalities air disappointment after House denied franchise renewal

Kapamilya personalities on Friday took to social media to air their sentiments against the historical verdict of the Lower House committee to deny the franchise renewal of media giant ABS-CBN.

Broadcast journalist Karen Davila tweeted that Filipinos should “remember this day” and noted that the broadcasting company has been shut down “twice” — first under dictator Ferdinand Marcos‘ Martial Law and second, under President Rodrigo Duterte‘s term.

Another journalist, Jeff Canoy, tweeted three colored heart emojis that represented ABS-CBN’s main colors but the red one was a heartbroken emoji instead of a whole one.

Supporters of the network sympathized with him while there were others who urged him to “hold his head high” amid the network’s challenges.

💔💚💙 — Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy) July 10, 2020

News anchor Julius Babao lamented that they “lost” in their fight at the lower house and took note of the voting count.

“Talo tayo mga Kapamilya. Yan daw ang sinabi ng konsyensya ng 70 na mga kongresista na bumoto ng Yes para sa pagbasura sa franchise renewal ng ABS-CBN. 11 lang ang kumampi sa atin. Ang mahalaga mulat ang ating bayan sa katotohanan. Bukas na ang panibagong yugto ng kasaysayan,” he tweeted.

Television host and reporter Gretchen Ho, meanwhile, thanked the 11 lawmakers who voted in favor of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

“Thank you to the congressmen and congresswomen who stood up for ABS-CBN,” she tweeted.

Thank you to the congressmen and congresswomen who stood up for ABS-CBN:

1. Sol Aragones

2. Toff De Venecia

3. Caloi Zarate

4. Gab Bordado

5. Vilma Santos

6. Lianda Bolilia

7. Ping Tejada

8. Beny Abante

9. Stella Quimbo

10. Mujiv Hataman

11. Edward Maceda#KapamilyaForever — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) July 10, 2020

Another television host, Kim Atienza or “Kuya Kim” to the viewers, shared a Biblical quote and expressed his gratitude to ABS-CBN’s viewers who have been supporting them ever since.

Some were heartbroken by his post but others, like the replies to Canoy’s tweet, urged him to remain strong and have faith.

The Lord Giveth, The Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. Maraming maraming salamat Lord! Maraming salamat kapamilya. @ ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center https://t.co/2nOd9w8bue — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) July 10, 2020

Television host Robi Domingo, meanwhile, was more critical as he pointed out that it was done to a “media giant which did not violate any law.”

“They can easily do it to you. Chilling effect? That’s what they wanted from the start: FEAR,” he tweeted.

Film and television director Antoinette Jadaone was straightforward in her tweet.

“MAY ARAW DIN KAYO. TATANDAAN NAMIN ITO,” she tweeted in response to the lawmakers who voted to deny her network’s fresh 25-year franchise.

Actress Anne Curtis-Smith shared a picture of a candle on her Instagram that had a backdrop of ABS-CBN’s main logo.

“I am lost for words (brokenhearted emoji). My heart breaks for everyone that is affected by this…. from our bosses to all the employees and the loyal viewers of ABSCBN….” she wrote.

“It is indeed a very sad day. I know people won’t forget this… Maraming Salamat sa lahat ng sumuporta at nagdasal. I stay hopeful that somehow this isn’t the end… A big hug to my Kapamilya Family,” Curtis-Smith added.

Actor Alex Medina, meanwhile, expressed his anger at the turn of events and shared that he wanted to “punch” the lawmakers who voted against the network’s franchise renewal.

Gusto ko manuntok. Ng 70 times. Sa bungo ng isa isa sa kanila. — Alex In Wonderland (@alexvincentm) July 10, 2020

Actress Angel Locsin admitted that the verdict made them “speechless” but added that she was grateful to the people who have accepted them in their homes through patronizing their services.

“Tapos na po ang botohan. Kami po ay tulala at hindi alam kung anong gagawin. Gusto ko lang pong magpasalamat sa ilang taong pagtanggap nyo po sa amin sa inyong mga tahanan,” she wrote in her Instagram.

Locsin accompanied her post with a placard bearing the media giant’s main colors and the words: “Give us a chance to be better.”

Agot Isidro, actress and vocal administration critic, tweeted the number of lawmakers who voted against the franchise renewal and asked, “Sino sino kayo?”

A total of 70 members of the lower house on Friday have denied granting the media giant a fresh franchise following several hearings.

Meanwhile, 11 of them voted in favor of the renewal while two lawmakers inhibited and one had abstained.

ABS-CBN has been on hot water ever since Duterte openly threatened to deny its franchise renewal for supposed “bias” reporting and “swindling” but the company has denied such allegations.