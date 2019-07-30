The Bea-Gerald-Julia issue: Rundown of what different parties have said so far

Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto and Bea Alonzo were the most talked-about local showbiz personalities last week due to some serious relationship-related allegations.

It started when pictures of Anderson and Barretto attending the birthday party of Rayver Cruz, a fellow actor, at Bonifacio Global City surfaced on social media.

A fan had alleged that the two appeared “sweet” together. The post’s caption reads:

“This was outside the club going to the parking lot. We saw them last night okay. Silang dalawa lang pumasok sa car. They went one the same car together. Sweet.”

The fan also reportedly sent a message to Alonzo, Anderson’s long-time girlfriend, to inform her of the photo prior to posting them.

The actress “liked” the picture, as well as other Instagram posts that hinted on the supposed cheating.

She also shared a cryptic message on her own Instagram account that was “liked” by Joshua Garcia, Barretto’s former beau.

Anderson immediately dismissed the cheating allegations while Alonzo, after almost a week of staying silent, said that the actor has simply stopped talking to her.

Here are the rest of the concerned parties’ statements about the matter:

Gerald Anderson

Asked if he was the reason why Barretto and Garcia have separated, Anderson simply laughed off the claims when he attended a Skechers Performance event on July 22. He said:

“Ganoon talaga eh, ganoon talaga eh! Parang ‘di kayo sanay diyan. Sanay na ‘ko, sa tagal ko sa showbiz. Ganoon talaga.”

“Just stay positive and sa dami kong ginagawa sa buhay, parang wala tayong oras para… luminya sa mga issues and just keep moving forward, go lang nang go.”

The actor also urged the public to respect Garcia and Barretto’s privacy at that time.

Bea Alonzo

After almost a week, Alonzo finally broke her silence and said that a breakup had never actually happened between her and Anderson prior to the social media posts.

She said in an interview with ABS-CBN on July 26:

“To my understanding, we did not break up. He just started not talking to me.”

The actress has been in an on-off relationship with the actor.

She also remained mum when reporters asked her about possible anniversary plans with Anderson.

Julia Barretto

Barretto, who was Anderson’s co-star in the romance film “Between Maybes,” has not yet issued a direct statement about the speculations, although she continues to be active on social media.

She immediately disabled her comments section on Instagram when the cheating allegations erupted last week.

On July 25, the actress posted a picture of her holding a cup with a cryptic caption that reads:

“The difference between coffee and their opinion is—I asked for coffee.”

Last Sunday, Barretto was reported to have shared Biblical quotes through Instagram Stories that talked about “revenge.”

Her first post reads:

“Don’t take revenge, dear friends. Instead, let God’s anger take care of it. After all, Scripture says, ‘I alone have the right to take revenge. I will pay back, says the Lord.’ (Romans 12:19)”

This is her second post:

“My friends, don’t try to get even. Leave room for God to show his anger. It is written, ‘I am the One who judges people. I will pay them back.’ (Deuteronomy 32:35)”

Garcia has shown his support for Barretto by reportedly sending her a text message that reads, “Malalampasan mo ‘yan. I know you, you’re the strongest girl na nakilala ko. Takot nga ako sa ‘yo eh.” — Artwork by Uela Altar-Badayos