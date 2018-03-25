KTV security guard in Cebu City dies in suspected ambush of Peter Lim brother

An initial flash report from Cebu City Saturday reported the death on-the-spot of a security guard outside New Cebu Infinity KTV and Music Lounge along Archbishop Reyes Avenue Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

According to the report by The Freeman, the security guard, identified as Wilson Bucay, was killed while three others were wounded “in a reported attack on Wellington Lim, the younger brother of Cebuano businessman Peter Lim.”

The Freeman cited a report from the SunStar Cebu Facebook page posted on Saturday about 3 a.m., that “Peter Lim himself accordingly talked to their reporter to confirm it was his brother.”

“Wellington Lim, the brother of Peter Lim, was ambushed an hour ago as he was on his way out of Infinity Bar near Cebu Business Park.The attempt on Wellington’s life was confirmed by Peter Lim himself,” the post read.

Peter Lim is widely known as the Cebu-based linked by President Rodrigo Duterte to an alleged Chinese drug cartel smuggling narcotics into the country.

Lim is among those facing drug charges together with Kerwin Espinosa and several others before the Department of Justice.

The Freeman added that Peter and Wellington have several businesses in Cebu including New Cebu Infinity KTV and Music Lounge.