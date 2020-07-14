‘Kami naman ngayon’: Kathryn Bernardo pens relentless support for embattled ABS-CBN

Kathryn Bernardo pledged her relentless support to her home network following the decision of lawmakers to deny ABS-CBN‘s application for a new franchise.

Bernardo joined other celebrities, reporters and staff who held a noise barrage in front of ABS-CBN’s Broadcasting Center in Quezon City last Sunday, July 12 to express their disappointment and protest over the verdict.

In an Instagram post, Bernardo, who had joined street rallies for ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal before, said that it’s time for the artists and employees whom the company employed, honed and sheltered under its roof be the ones to defend it.

Bernardo also previously launched online petitions to support her home network. KathNiel fans likewise launched e-mail petition addressing House members ahead of the franchise voting.

READ: KathNiel fans launch #WeAppealAsOne e-mail campaign ahead of franchise renewal voting

“Ang dami mong pinagdaanan nitong mga nakaraang buwan. Ang daming sumubok sa ‘yo— nangmaliit at kumutya. Pero hindi ka sumuko. Nandito ka pa rin, patuloy na nagbibigay ng pag-asa sa aming lahat,” she said.

“Kami naman ngayon, hayaan mong kami ang magbigay ng liwanag sa ‘yo sa panahong pinaka-kailangan mo kami. Hindi pa dito nagtatapos ang lahat. Hindi ka namin iiwan hanggang sa makabangon ka muli. Magpakatatag ka. Kakayanin natin ‘to nang magkakasama. Mahal kita, ABS-CBN. Tandaan mo ‘yan,” she added.

ABS-CBN’s radio and television services, and its TV Plus channels, were forced to shutdown in compliance with the cease-and-desist orders issued by state regulators in the past weeks because the broadcast giant’s franchise lapsed.

ABS-CBN’s subsidiary Sky Cable Corporation was also forced to close its satellite services, which was a loss to its five million subscribers nationwide.

Despite a widespread appeal for House members to give the media firm a second chance, 70 members of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises voted in favor of the resolution to deny the broadcast giant of its license to operate while two inhibited and one abstained from voting.

Only 11 lawmakers voted against the resolution and backed the media company.

READ: Who’s who: A rundown of votes during ABS-CBN franchise renewal final hearing

Noise barrage and massive online protests

Following the verdict on Friday night, Kapamilya personalities and their followers and subscribers took to social media to air their disappointment, frustration and anger against the Lower House members who opposed ABS-CBN’s return to the industry.

The closure may result in more than 11,000 job loss amid the worsening novel coronavirus situation and economic crisis in the country.

READ: ABS-CBN’s franchise woes: Jobs of thousands, ‘joy’ of millions on the line

Calls to defend press freedom, ABS-CBN and the Philippines, as well as a campaign to oust President Rodrigo Duterte, who had previously been keen on shutting down the media firm, dominated Philippine Trends on Twitter.

Last Sunday, celebrities such as Bernardo and her boyfriend Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin, Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano were spotted with other ABS-CBN workers and activists who staged a noise barrage in front of the company building.

Based on videos shared online, another similar demonstration was heard in Rockwell Drive, Makati City near where the ANC studio is located.